City of St. Pete allocates $1 million to youth crime prevention

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is focusing more on youth crime prevention. One million dollars is being allocated to programs to help with the issue.

The city asked residents back in April to vote between five different community projects, and the winning project is "Forward Together: a program aimed to prevent youth involvement in crime."

“Unfortunately, it's become like a norm that I know at the beginning of the school year, I'm going to end up reading about a student or getting a phone call about a former student…being whether they are shot and they make it, or they are shot and killed," said Derrica Fletcher who is a social worker in Pinellas County.

She said with a recent increase in youth crime, she’s concerned.

“I have students who have passed away due to the crime rates and different things," said Fletcher.

She said it’s heartbreaking to see children so young get involved in dangerous activities.

“It’s hard. It’s a hard pill to swallow…being that they haven’t lived a full life," said Fletcher.

That’s why she’s happy to hear about the City St. Pete focusing more on youth crime prevention.

“So that we can have them doing other things. If we keep them busy, I feel like it keeps them away from all of the negative things," said Fletcher.

The project will target youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and will focus on violence interruption using mental health and human services programs.

The program partners with a local organization called the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg, which provides tutoring and summer activities for children and teens.

“It’s so important for kids to be involved in a structured program in the Summer so they aren’t sitting at home looking for things to entertain themselves," said Heather Robb, Executive Director of the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

The Forward Together program will be part of Mayor Welch’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2025.

“Receiving this grant to help continue this program and even grow the program further, so that more children in the community can participate is wonderful," said Robb.