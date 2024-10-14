Boil water notice lifted for Pinellas County barrier islands after Hurricane Milton

ST PETE BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County Utilities lifted the barrier islands' boil water notice following Hurricane Milton.

Residents should run their water for at least five minutes before use.

Pinellas County officials shut off service to St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Tierra Verde on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and issued a boil water notice for the area after Milton.

Utility crews worked around the clock to repair damaged pipes in the potable water system caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Residents are still being asked to reduce water usage to prevent sanitary sewer overflows as crews continue to work to bring the pump station back online.