Water cutoffs in place around the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Milton

Several cities and counties are cutting off water services to residents ahead of Hurricane Milton.

St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach officials are deactivating all sanitary sewer lines as part of the ongoing storm preparation. They will be completely offline by 12 p.m. on Tuesday until further notice.

Sarasota County

As of Oct. 8, Sarasota County Public Utilities began shutting off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater services to our customers on Siesta Key and Casey Key. This precautionary measure protects the community’s infrastructure, which may be inundated by storm surge and high winds.

Manatee County

Manatee County Utilities crews are shutting off the water service to the barrier islands.

HURRICANE RESOURCES