Body of murdered 16-year-old girl was incinerated, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Police said the remains of a 16-year-old girl who was killed were sent to the county incinerator.

Police said Miranda Corsette was killed sometime at the end of February and her body was disposed of in a dumpster in Hillsborough County.

According to police, the suspects claimed they put the remains of the teen in a dumpster in Ruskin. The items in that dumpster were picked up and sent to the Falkenberg Waste Management transfer Station and then into the incinerator.

St. Pete Police said the 16-year-old met 35-year-old Steven Gress at the end of February after connecting on a dating app.

She was reported missing on February 24 to Gulfport Police.

Police said a dispute happened, and then some time between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24, she was beaten and suffocated.

Officials said Gress put the teen's body in a car and drove it to a home in Largo. Police said her body was dismembered and then put in a dumpster in Ruskin, Florida.

Gress and his domestic partner Michelle Brandes are now in custody.

