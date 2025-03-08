Woman sought for murder of missing teen girl surrenders to St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman wanted by the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) for the first-degree murder a missing teenage girl surrendered to authorities on Saturday.

Michelle Brandes, 37, the domestic partner of Steven Gress, surrendered to law enforcement, according to SPPD..

She is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette.

Steven Gress was charged on Friday with first-degree murder for the killing of Corsette.

According to St. Petersburg Police, Corsette was lured through a social media dating app to meet 35-year-old Steven Gress. The two met at duplex on 27th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. After the initial meeting, St. Pete PD said the girl returned home, but then went back to Gress' home the next day.

The teenager was reported missing on Feb. 24.

Police said a witness contacted them on March 5 with information about a possible kidnapping and homicide.

Detectives said the teenage girl remained with Gress and Brandes at Gress' home. Police said on February 20 there was a dispute in the home and the teen was beaten.

St. Pete Police said at some point between February 20 and February 24, the teen was killed.

According to St. Pete Police, after the death, Gress put the teen's body in a car and drove to a house on the 12200 block of Mallory Drive in Largo. Detectives said evidence at that Largo home led them to believe the teen was dismembered.

After the dismemberment, police said the teen's body was taken to a dumpster on the 2800 block of 14th Avenue SE in Ruskin. Detectives said they have located the dumpster and are working to find her remains.

St. Pete Police said Gress was already in custody for allegedly pointing a harpoon at his domestic partner and for possessing drugs. As of March 6, an additional charge of kidnapping and a first-degree murder charge was added.