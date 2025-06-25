Officials confirm Largo firefighter terminated from job after investigation into behavior at 'No Kings' rally

LARGO, Fla. — The City of Largo and Largo Fire Rescue confirmed Wednesday that firefighter Brandon Stoffel's employment has been terminated following an internal investigation.

In an email to ABC Action News' Annette Gutierrez, officials said Stoffel's "actions were not consistent with the standards and trust the community expects and deserves."

Stoffel was put on administrative leave following his behavior at a 'No Kings' rally on June 14.

Photos of a man purported to be him at several rallies were circulating on social media at the time. Gutierrez reached out to Largo Fire Rescue to confirm, and learned it was Stoffel and he was employed with the agency.

In a video shared with Gutierrez, the Largo man can be heard using a slur against the LGBTQ+ community.

City officials said they "remain committed to integrity, equity, and providing safe, respectful, and trusted service to all."