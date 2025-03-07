Missing St. Petersburg teen killed and dismembered, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said a teenage girl missing since late February was murdered and dismembered and two people are facing charges related to the case.

According to St. Petersburg Police, 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was lured through a social media dating app to meet 35-year-old Steven Gress on February 14. After the initial meeting, St. Pete PD said the girl returned home, but then went back to Gress' home the next day.

The teenager was reported missing on Feb. 24.

Police said a witness contacted them on March 5 with information about a possible kidnapping and homicide.

Detectives said the teenage girl remained with Gress and his domestic partner, Michell Brandes, 37, at Gress' home. Police said on February 20 there was a dispute in the home and the teen was beaten.

St. Petersburg Police

St. Pete Police said at some point between February 20 and February 24, the teen was killed.

According to St. Pete Police, after the death, Gress put the teen's body in a car and drove to a house on the 12200 block of Mallory Drive in Largo. Detectives said evidence at that Largo home led them to believe the teen was dismembered.

After the dismemberment, police said the teen's body was taken to a dumpster on the 2800 block of 14th Avenue SE in Ruskin. Detectives said they have located the dumpster and are now working to find the teen's body in a landfill.

St. Pete Police said Gress was already in custody for allegedly pointing a harpoon at his domestic partner and for possessing drugs. As of March 6, an additional charge of kidnapping was added and St. Pete Police said more charges are expected.

Police said they are searching for Brandes and asked that she turn herself in.

If you have any information on Brandes or the crime, please call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.