Pinellas County invests almost $16 million into road improvement project in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Pinellas County is planning to spend almost $16 million to improve a stretch of 102nd Avenue in Seminole.

The project will focus on the road between 113th Street N. and 125th Street.

Neighbors had mixed opinions on the county's plans.

"It's been an ongoing problem for years, and now all of a sudden, they decided they are going to do something about it," said Art Jones, who has lived along 102nd Avenue in Seminole for 32 years.

Jones said he's had to help people involved in wrecks multiple times, including a bicyclist who was badly injured a few years ago.

"We found him lying in the road…it's been a dangerous situation for a long time," said Jones.

He said driving and walking along the road can be stressful.

"There's been a lot of accidents and a lot of people hurt trying to cross one side of Ridge Road to the other," said Jones.

Pinellas County leaders said there have been roughly 64 crashes along the 1-mile stretch of road in the last five years.

Now, the county is trying to make some changes.

The county is working to make roughly $16 million in road improvements along 102nd Avenue.

The project includes expanding the two-lane road into a three-lane corridor with a roundabout to reduce crashes.

Jones said the expansion would help with traffic congestion.

"8 o'clock in the morning, and 3:30 in the afternoon, the traffic racks up all the way over to Lake Seminole over the bridge," said Jones.

But not everyone agrees with the road improvement project. Some neighbors said the changes could cause more traffic buildup.

"The roundabout would become more congested, and then the people who live off of Ridge Road are going to have more issues with more traffic coming in and out," said Dennis Petkiewicz.

The project also includes stormwater drainage improvements and sidewalk expansions.

Dennis Petkiewicz supports the new sidewalks, but said other changes could cause more issues.

"I think the roadway is fine as-is. I don't think we need any improvements," he said.

On the other hand, Jones says the improvements are necessary to keep drivers safe.

"If they can get it so the traffic flows better, I'm sure it will be better for everyone all the way around," said Jones.