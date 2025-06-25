CLEARWATER, Fla. — Several brides-to-be viewers reached out to ABC Action News as they're scrambling to find alternate wedding venues, while trying to get their money back.

Following the abrupt closing of the Crystal Ballroom sites in Clearwater and North Tampa, one bride told ABC Action News she received an email from the Crystal Ballroom in Clearwater...and now, she's out of her $8,000 deposit. The bride added that she will have to go to small claims court to get her money back.

WATCH: Tampa Bay brides scramble to find new wedding venue after 2 Crystal Ballrooms close abruptly

Event space closes abruptly

ABC Action News followed up by reaching out to the local franchisee of these locations and there has yet to be a response, other than the statement posted on the company's that reads: “We remain committed to providing exceptional service and support to our valued clients.”

Crystal Ballroom locations in Clearwater and North Tampa were owned by the same franchisee, but there are other locations in Brandon and in the Orlando area that are owned by different franchisees and those other locations remain open.