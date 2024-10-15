Boat owners struggle to recover after Hurricane Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many people lost their homes, including the boats they live on.

Now, boat owners have roughly 45 days to try to move their boats that have been documented as derelict.

"When we were out here we were taking pictures and my brother was telling me that there were people that actually that just live there on that boat. I cannot believe that is what is left of that. That is insane, oh my God," said Jessica Vasquez who lives in Clearwater.

That's how people all over the Tampa Bay Area are reacting to the many boats that are now capsized.

"We were just here a couple months before all the hurricanes came and we were out by the pool and docks, and now to see all the damage is heartbreaking," said Vasquez.

"It's devastating no doubt. If it affected you personally, its devastating," said resident, Sit Hardeman.

Following Hurricane Milton, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is locating derelict boats, and so far they've documented between 20 and 30.

Derelict boats can become a hazard over time, and the sheriff's office said after intense hurricanes like Milton, instead of giving owners 21 days to remove the boats, they are now giving owners 45 days before the boats a forcefully removed by state and local governments.

At Lighthouse Pointe Marina, several boats were damaged from both Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and now boat owners are left picking up the pieces of their lives.

"In three minutes, it was totally gone, there was nothing we could do. The only way i could compare it to is sitting across the street and watching your house burn and you have no control. We had no control," said Chris Jacobsen, a boat owner.

Jacobsen has lived on his boat for years and its now completely submerged after Hurricane Milton.

"Absolutely everything. I come out in my underwear, no shoes, no money, no backpack. There was no time to grab everything," said Jacobsen.

He's now having to figure out how to bring his boat ashore and said recovery will take time.

"Its going to be a while because a lot of us, now we don't have a home and we don't have anywhere to go," said Jacobsen.

While all seems lost, Jacobsen is still holding onto hope.

"It will get better. I'm not going to quit," said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen now has a GoFundMe set up so he can find a new place to live and pay for his boat removal.