3rd teen arrested in St. Pete shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A third arrest was made in a St. Petersburg shooting that left one person dead and a teenager in critical condition on Saturday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was charged with first-degree felony murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 80th Avenue Northeast around 1:18 p.m. after receiving reports of the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found two victims had been shot.

According to officers, Marcus Rivers, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old was also shot and taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives determined that three teenagers approached Rivers in his vehicle when shots were fired.

A 17-year-old suspect and a second 16-year-old suspect were already arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.