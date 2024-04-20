Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Pete shooting

Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 20, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A shooting in St. Petersburg has left one dead and one injured.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 80th Avenue Northeast around 1:18 p.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims had gunshot wounds.

According to officers, Marcus Rivers, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old was also shot and transported to a local hospital. Police say his condition is unclear at this time.

Police believe this is an isolated event with no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing.



