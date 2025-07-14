Residents frustrated by delays in returning to flood-damaged condos

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Residents of the Gardens of Beacon Square condominium complex say they are frustrated by prolonged delays in returning to their homes nearly a year after flooding from Hurricane Helene forced evacuations.

Marilyn Sciacovelli and her daughter, Jean, are among the hundreds of displaced residents in this New Port Richey community.

“It should have been done sooner,” Sciacovelli said.

After the storm, condo management told residents that repairs could take up to a year. But delays and shifting timelines have tested their patience.

“Every single week they have progress reports every Friday. And every single week it gets pushed back two weeks, two weeks, two weeks,” Jean said.

Toni Cascio, another resident, said homeowners were given the option to use the contractor hired by the condo association or hire their own. Units not using the association's contractor must first be completed with "white box" construction — a partially finished interior ready for customization.

“This is where they are saying, ‘OK, my place is ready to turn over to me,’” Cascio said.

She said the scope of the white box construction has not always been clear.

“Fire alarm — it’s not there. It might be little things. This is my return handler. How can I put my air conditioner on?” she said.

Cascio also reported additional damage, including broken windows that she said were intact after the storm.

“Broken, broken and broken,” she said.

Not all residents share the same concerns.

In a message, resident Lisa Baker praised the condo board’s efforts.

“I am thrilled with the proactive approach the condo board has done to quickly and safely take our flooded condos through the remediation process,” she wrote, adding that residents were given ample notice to evacuate. “The condo association is not the bad guy.”

Messages seeking comment from the complex's management company were not returned.

Jean Sciacovelli said she hopes to see better collaboration moving forward.

“It should be what unites us, instead of what divides us, and that’s what’s very frustrating for everyone,” she said.

