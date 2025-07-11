Pasco County deputies searching for missing 6-year-old boy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are looking for a missing and endangered 6-year-old boy.
Deputies said Cory Chester was last seen on Thursday, July 10, around 8:45 p.m. in the Ross Lane area of New Port Richey.
PCSO reported he was last seen wearing a purple shirt and a pull-up diaper.
Chester is 3 feet tall and has blonde hair with brown eyes, according to the report.
Deputies ask that if you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102.
Wimauma pastor deported to Guatemala, leaving church and family reeling
After living in the U.S. for more than two decades and leading a congregation of nearly 50, 42-year-old Maurilio Ambrocio was deported last week.