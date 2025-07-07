'Nutrition that they can’t afford to buy': Pasco woman teams with special needs volunteers at community garden

PORT RICHEY, Fla — At this farm in New Port Richey, Jane Doe has made a name for herself

“Nobody forgets it.”

She grows all kinds of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The food from the garden is brought to the food pantry at The Volunteer Way, where it is distributed to the homes of people in need.

“I like to eat healthy, and they have very good fresh food here,” said Frank Nekvapil.

Chickens are a commodity these days.

“That’s why we lock them up,” Doe said.

As are the eggs they lay.

“They go right away. I’m still holding them, and people say, 'Can I have some. Can I have some?'” said Doe.

What makes this garden even more special is its relationship with volunteers, including many developmentally disabled people that Doe has brought here over the years.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. Working with them. And this is therapy,” Doe said.

She has thought about retiring, but she says she loves tending to this garden and seeing so many people benefit from eating healthy.

“The families that come in here. Most of them can’t afford. They’ve got to buy milk, and cereal, and eggs, and bread and feed their kids. So, this is nutrition that they can’t afford to buy,” said Doe.

The Volunteer Way Food Pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

It’s located at 8061 Congress Street.

More info at this link