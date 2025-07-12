Tampa joins global push to break world record on 'World Skydiving Day'

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — In an attempt to set a world record on “World Skydiving Day,” hundreds of people took to the skies Sunday to jump out of airplanes.

This day is when skydivers from all over the globe are trying to beat the record of the most jumps in one day.

ABC Action News’ digital reporter Frances Lin, who’s also a skydiver, participated in this event and spoke with skydivers.

“Definitely seen more people today from World Skydiving Day than we normally do on a Saturday,” said Kyle Salvato, skydiver and owner of Skydive City Zephyrhills.

Salvato said everyone wants to beat last year’s record, which was 30,351 jumps in one day, worldwide.

Skydivers tell ABC Action News this day is more than just breaking a record.

“You know, pilots and skydivers included are less than 1% of the population of the world,” said Salvato. “And, if you look at it, that way, we're a very unique breed, and it's truly a gift to be able to do what we do and to be able to fly either in an aluminum can or from hanging from nylon and strings.”

This day, skydivers said, is also to share the sport with the world. To encourage more people to jump and experience the magic.

“It's the only time I'm living truly in the moment,” said Sam Linko, a skydiver. “There's nothing else for me to worry about. I'm just thinking about my skydive. Who I'm with, how much I'm enjoying my time. There's really no other time in my life that everything clears my mind.”

“While I'm skydiving, I'm only thinking about skydiving,” said Ryan Marks, another skydiver. “It kind of clears out all the other thoughts in my head, and, you know, I just enjoy that peace. It's perfect.

Last year’s record saw participation from 51 countries.