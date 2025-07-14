Lightning strike causes house fire in Pasco County: PCFR

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A house in San Antonio was struck by lightning Monday evening as intense storms moved over Florida.

Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said they responded to reports of a fire in the attic of a home at 11000 block of Linden Depot Road in the San Antonio area.

Pasco County Fire Rescue

Lightning reportedly struck the two-story home and started a fire in the attic.

PCFR said everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely.

Pasco County Fire Rescue

No injuries have been reported.