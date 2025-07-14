Lightning strike causes house fire in Pasco County: PCFR

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A house in San Antonio was struck by lightning Monday evening as intense storms moved over Florida.
Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said they responded to reports of a fire in the attic of a home at 11000 block of Linden Depot Road in the San Antonio area.
Lightning reportedly struck the two-story home and started a fire in the attic.
PCFR said everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely.
No injuries have been reported.
'We’re devastated': Community mourns death of Tampa man killed while visiting family in West Bank
Many people came together Sunday evening to pay their respects to Sayfollah Musallet, a 20-year-old who was killed while visiting family members overseas.
'We’re Devastated': Community mourns death of Tampa man killed while visiting family in West Bank