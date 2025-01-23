Watch Now
Driver hits girl walking from school bus after failing to stop in Pasco: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a driver who failed to stop for a school bus on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 3:05 p.m., the girl was dropped off by a Pasco County school bus, which was stopped with its lights activated, at East Road and Kodiak Avenue.

Troopers said a 59-year-old man driving a Mercury sedan south on East Road then failed to stop for the bus and hit the girl when she attempted to cross the road.

The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This is the second report we've received in less than three days about a child getting hit after being dropped off by a school bus.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old girl in Brooksville was hit by a driver when she was walking home. She passed away from her injuries on Wednesday night.

