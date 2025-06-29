Holiday man killed after medical emergency causes crash into car, tree

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Holiday man who suffered a medical emergency while driving on June 28 was killed after he crashed into a parked car and a tree, authorities said.

A Nissan Pathfinder, driven by the 57-year-old victim, was traveling westbound on Garfield Drive when the driver suffered the medical condition at about 9:02 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.

The man lost control of the vehicle and traveled across the roadway and struck several trash cans before colliding with an unoccupied Honda Civic on Garfield Drive.

The Pathfinder continued, striking struck a tree, then a concrete residential porch before coming to final rest.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died, the report stated.