Dade City renames street after NFL Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Dade City honored hometown hero Michael Penix Jr. by renaming an intersection after him over the weekend.
The current Atlanta Falcons quarterback was met with cheers and applause on Saturday during the unveiling of the changed intersection of 5th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Michael Penix Jr. Street will now replace 5th Street.
Michael Penix Jr.'s hometown of Dade City, FL named a street after him 🥹@themikepenix pic.twitter.com/M0f5W1f38g
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 29, 2025
The Washington Huskies star-turned-professional football player will enter the 2025 NFL season as the clear team starter in only his second season in the league.
