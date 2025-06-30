Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dade City renames street after NFL Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr.
Terrance Williams/AP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an preseason NFL football game.
Michael Penix Jr.
DADE CITY, Fla. — Dade City honored hometown hero Michael Penix Jr. by renaming an intersection after him over the weekend.

The current Atlanta Falcons quarterback was met with cheers and applause on Saturday during the unveiling of the changed intersection of 5th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Michael Penix Jr. Street will now replace 5th Street.

The Washington Huskies star-turned-professional football player will enter the 2025 NFL season as the clear team starter in only his second season in the league.

