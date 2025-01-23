Brooksville child hit by car walking home from bus stop passes away

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A child who was hit by a car while walking home from a school bus stop in Brooksville has passed away, according to officials.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a school bus dropped the child off near Eskimo Curlew Road and Osprey Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old girl started walking along the edge of the unpaved and unmarked road edge when a passing Toyota Corolla, being driven by a 65-year-old woman, hit her.

The girl was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, where she passed away from her injuries Wednesday night.

Troopers said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.