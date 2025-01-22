Brooksville child hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by car walking home from school bus stop

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while walking home from the school bus stop in Brooksville.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a school bus dropped the child off near Eskimo Curlew Road and Osprey Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. The 11-year-old girl started walking along the edge of the unpaved and unmarked road edge when a passing car collided with the child.
The girl was taken to the hospital and had serious injuries, according to FHP.
This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.
