Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Brooksville child hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by car walking home from school bus stop

bus
wfts
bus
Posted

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while walking home from the school bus stop in Brooksville.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a school bus dropped the child off near Eskimo Curlew Road and Osprey Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. The 11-year-old girl started walking along the edge of the unpaved and unmarked road edge when a passing car collided with the child.

The girl was taken to the hospital and had serious injuries, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.

"Why are you not giving us our money back? You owe it to us — just pay us.”
After waiting over eight months for a refund from a medical clinic, an ABC Action News viewer reached out to consumer investigative reporter Susan El-Khoury for help.

'Not geared for patients': doctor critical of bills as patient waits for refund

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.