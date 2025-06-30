Zephyrhills police arrest man after Wawa shooting

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Zephyrhills Police Department launched an investigation on June 27 after a shooting in a Wawa parking lot escalated into a car chase and crash.

Police said Brandon Raymond Lee arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm and claimed he was shot by 46-year-old Quinson De’Shawn Croson — a Dade City resident and manager of a Zephyrhills bar.

According to Lee, the two got into an argument inside the Wawa, which quickly escalated. He told police Croson followed him after the confrontation.

Witnesses and evidence indicate that Croson retrieved a handgun from his car and fired multiple shots at Lee while chasing him through the streets, before crashing his vehicle, according to police.

Croson fled the scene but was later found in Hillsborough County, police said. He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of felony firearm possession.

Croson remains in custody pending further court proceedings.