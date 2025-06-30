More recent deaths add to US 19's dangerous reputation

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — Growing up in Pasco County and now owning a garage, Tony Sierra gets an up-close daily look at the danger on US 19.

Crashes have happened steps from Tony’s Garage.

“Car hit the light pole. Light pole slammed literally seven inches from a customer’s vehicle. Motorcycle got hit not too long ago,” said Sierra.

He says he’s thankful people brave the busy road to get to him.

“Most customers don’t want to come here, honestly, because they are scared of 19.”

For years, I have reported on deadly crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles on this road.

The latest happened early Monday morning when a man driving a motorcycle died in a crash in Clearwater.

Officials say a witness reported that the driver was speeding and crashed into a barrier.

On Saturday, FHP says a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross US 19 in New Port Richey at Trouble Creek Road.

Investigators say she tried to cross despite having a red pedestrian traffic signal.

Richard Owens works near where it happened.

“Are you careful? Extra careful,” I asked.

“Sure. I’m still riding,” he said.

Last year, I reported on a study that found US 19 in Pinellas and Pasco counties was the deadliest stretch of roadway in the state with thousands of crashes every year.

Those included more than 150 deaths since 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on safety features at trouble spots in Pasco and Pinellas, including the installation of more crosswalks and upgraded lighting.

“I don’t know what the city can do about it, but we as people, we just need to think about what we are doing and how we treat each other,” said Owens.