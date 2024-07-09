'Zero regard for human life': Suspect arrested after running over deputy in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect who ran over a deputy with his car on July 5.

William Todd Lewis, Jr., 24, was arrested on July 8 and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of cannabis more than 20 grams, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, aggravated fleeing to elude with serious bodily injury or death, and fleeing in attempt to elude a police officer.

HCSO said around 12:05 a.m., Deputy Kalin Hall, 33, attempted to make a traffic stop on a black BMW on Bearss Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. The suspect then fled the traffic stop.

Around 12:25 a.m., Hall attempted a second traffic stop at Plantation Oaks Drive. HCSO said when Hall exited his vehicle, the suspect ran over him, which resulted in a fractured leg.

Hall was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was released on Sunday. He has been with HCSO for 11 years.

Sheriff Chad Cronister said Lewis called his girlfriend for assistance, and she called his mom to pick him up while he ditched the car.

Detectives said they located the suspect's abandoned vehicle, which was around a mile away from the second stop, and identified its owner.

According to HCSO, a friend of Lewis rented a car, and the two were allegedly trying to escape. Authorities arrested them at a shopping center parking lot in Pasco County.

HCSO also arrested Lewis' girlfriend, attempting and aiding avoidance of law enforcement and tampering with physical evidence.