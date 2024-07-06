Deputy released from hospital after suspect ran him over in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A deputy was seriously injured after a suspect ran him over early Friday morning, according to officials. He has since been released from the hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "Deputy Hall's anticipated full recovery brings immense relief to all of us. His dedication to Hillsborough County is immeasurable, from his outstanding contributions within the HCSO K9 unit to his vigilant efforts in DUI operations. He embodies our commitment to keeping the community safe."

HCSO said around 12:05 a.m., Deputy Kalin Hall, 33, attempted to make a traffic stop on a black BMW on Bearss Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. The suspect then fled the traffic stop.

Around 12:25 a.m., Hall attempted a second traffic stop at Plantation Oaks Drive. HCSO said when Hall exited his vehicle, the suspect rammed him, which resulted in a fractured leg. Hall was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was in stable condition and received surgery.

HCSO said he was able to be released from the hospital Saturday (July 6).

He has been with HCSO for 11 years.

Detectives said they located the suspect's abandoned vehicle, which was around a mile away from the second stop, and identified its owner. They are interviewing the owner but do not have a suspect in custody yet.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact team HCSO at 813-247-8200.