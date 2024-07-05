Deputy seriously injured after suspect runs him over in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A deputy was seriously injured after a suspect ran him over early Friday morning, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said around 12:05 a.m., the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a black BMW on Bearss Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. The suspect then fled the traffic stop.

Around 12:25 a.m., the deputy attempted a second traffic stop at Plantation Oaks Drive. HCSO said the suspect rammed the deputy, which resulted in a fractured leg.

The deputy was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

This is still an active investigation and no other details are available at this time.