WWE staging Memorial Day Weekend takeover at Yuengling Center in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Wrestling fans in Tampa can celebrate as the WWE is about to put the Yuengling Center into a four-day headlock over Memorial Day weekend.

The WWE, Tampa Bay Sports Commission, and Vinik Sports Group announced the wrestling organization will hold four straight nights of major events at the Yuengling Center over Memorial Day weekend.

The Yuengling Center will host Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, Battleground on May 25, Monday Night Raw on May 26, and NXT on May 27.

One big name who will be in attendance that weekend will be John Cena, who has drawn anger from fans after joining The Rock and turning against his long-time fans at the most recent WWE PLE. Cena is currently on his final run as an active WWE superstar.

Tickets will go on sale starting March 14 at Ticketmaster.com with a pre-sale starting March 12 at 10 a.m. Three and four day combo ticket packages will be available.