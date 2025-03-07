Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

WWE staging Memorial Day Weekend takeover at Yuengling Center in Tampa

John Cena
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press
WWE wrestler John Cena (Jonathan Bachman/AP)
John Cena
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Wrestling fans in Tampa can celebrate as the WWE is about to put the Yuengling Center into a four-day headlock over Memorial Day weekend.

The WWE, Tampa Bay Sports Commission, and Vinik Sports Group announced the wrestling organization will hold four straight nights of major events at the Yuengling Center over Memorial Day weekend.

The Yuengling Center will host Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, Battleground on May 25, Monday Night Raw on May 26, and NXT on May 27.

One big name who will be in attendance that weekend will be John Cena, who has drawn anger from fans after joining The Rock and turning against his long-time fans at the most recent WWE PLE. Cena is currently on his final run as an active WWE superstar.

Tickets will go on sale starting March 14 at Ticketmaster.com with a pre-sale starting March 12 at 10 a.m. Three and four day combo ticket packages will be available.

"MAKE IT MAKE SENSE"
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares the personal stories of five Florida women all diagnosed with breast cancer and all denied coverage for care by their insurance companies.

'I feel like a ticking timebomb,' Breast cancer patients share stories of insurance denials

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.