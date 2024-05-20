Walton Academy for the Performing Arts celebrates 20 years and 22 songs

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Samuel and Tanika Walton, both USF grads who grew up in the world of music and dance, co-founded the Walton Academy for the Performing Arts together as husband and wife and are celebrating their 20th year running the school.

“There are still children who need a form of expression. An environment they can learn and thrive in,” said Samuel.

The song Get Up is just one of 22 originals composed at the charter school.

“I feel like every time I’m sad, it just picks me up to keep moving. That’s what it means to me,” said third grader Celine Leon.

The kids know the words perfectly.

“Really, I loved singing when I was three and four, and so I have this is a singing. So much has happened here. So it really makes me feel good that I’m in the school,” said Nevaeh Balasico, also in third grade.

The state’s latest budget saw a boost in overall funding for the arts, but most non-profits saw significant cuts.

“We know that the arts are necessary in our community. And we also know that a high-quality education for our Black and brown babies is necessary. And we developed the school, and we are 20 years later," said Tanika.

Kids here don’t have to be focused on performing arts, but everyone does get involved.

Some graduates have gone on to careers in the arts.

“This ride has been very rewarding, and we hope to be here another 20 years,” said Samuel.

