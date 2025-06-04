USF's Michael Kelly accepts athletic director position at United States Naval Academy

TAMPA, Fla. — The vice president of athletics for the University of South Florida is leaving.

The USF said Michael Kelly, the vice president of athletics, has accepted a position as athletic director of the United States Naval Academy.

Kelly has been with USF since 2018 and has been a vocal leader in the expansion of USF athletics and the construction of the on-campus football stadium.

RELATED: USF trustees green light updated stadium plan that add over $8 million to original cost estimate

USF said under Kelly's leadership, the athletic department nearly doubled its budget to $100 million.

The university said it would announce details on the search for Kelly's replacement at a later time.