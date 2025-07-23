Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FHP rescues abandoned dog from side of I-275, searching for owner

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a dog was abandoned on the shoulder of I-275 NB near Bearss Ave on Wednesday morning.

FHP said a motorist spotted the dog in a cage on the side of the highway.

fhp dog.png

They are asking if anyone recognizes the dog or knows the owner to call *FHP (*347).

