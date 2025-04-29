USF trustees green light updated stadium plan that add over $8 million to original cost estimate

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida board approved an updated stadium plan that revised the cost estimate by over $8 million.

USF stated that the updated plan has a revised cost of $348.5 million, up from the original $340 million estimate when stadium financing wasapproved in 2023. The cost projections were revised due to enhancements to the original design and structural upgrades, along with inflation of the cost of goods.

Following site preparation that began after the groundbreaking in late 2024, complete construction is set to ramp up in May, with final inspections expected by spring 2027 and the stadium ready for events by fall 2027.

“The plan approved by the Board of Trustees represents another important milestone in the process to deliver a world-class stadium that the USF community and all of our supporters can enjoy for generations to come. We are excited to see the construction take off on this iconic facility that will bring tens of thousands of fans to our campus, help build lifelong connections to USF, and allow even more people to experience everything our university has to offer,” said USF President Rhea Law.

On Tuesday, the University also unveiled a new rendering image of the stadium's east side, showcasing features such as premium suites, club seating, a press box, and a rooftop patio.

"With our plans in place and construction preparations underway, we’ve officially entered the next chapter in delivering USF’s on-campus stadium, set to open in 2027,” said USF Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman, the co-chairs of the stadium planning committee. “This moment is the result of years of vision and planning. We are grateful for the passionate support of our donors, alumni, fans, and the greater Tampa Bay area community, this stadium is being built by and for USF, and we can’t wait to take this next big step together.”