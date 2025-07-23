Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee arrested for exposing himself off duty

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Wednesday the arrest of an off-duty employee after he was seen exposing himself while in his personal vehicle outside of Brandon Exchange.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was received about the incident happening in the parking lot near the food court of the mall, according to HCSO.

When deputies arrived, they arrested 48-year-old Timothy Feller, who works as a network analyst within the Information Services Division, HCSO said.

Feller faces an exposure of sexual organs charge.

HCSO said Feller is on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal investigation.

The investigation ongoing.