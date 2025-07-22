Teachers stock up on back-to-school supplies thanks to Hillsborough Education Foundation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Before the bell rings on the first day of school, teachers across the Tampa Bay Area will stock up on supplies so their classrooms are prepped and ready.

But that can come at a cost.

“The maximum I know I spent a year, and this was early in my career, was like $1,000 out of my own pocket,” said teacher Marcus Britt. “When you can come here and get those supplies for free, then it’s definitely going to help me out and plus help students out and their families.”

Britt was one of many teachers filling their cart at the Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Teaching Tools Resource Center.

“Teachers at Hillsborough County Public Schools and Title I charter schools can come and shop for free four times a year,” said Shannon Boltz, the Chief Development Officer for the Hillsborough Education Foundation. “This is our very first back to school shopping day for most teachers right before school kicks off.”

There’s a little bit of everything from pencils and paper to backpacks and binders.

“On average, teachers spend about $800 out of pocket putting things in their classroom, giving extra supplies to students, whatever that may be,” said Boltz.

Boltz said they ask teachers to make an appointment. She said it’s a resource they want teachers to utilize.

“Last year, we gave away around $3.5 million worth of supplies to teachers, so obviously there’s a huge need,” said Boltz. “That impacts about 154,000 students through Hillsborough County.”

Second-year teacher Mackenzie Nester is excited to enter her classroom, now stocked for another successful school year.

“Mostly, I can come here and get things like pencils and crayons and all of those that I need so that gets me through most of the year,” said Nester.