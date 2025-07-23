Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa police seeking public's help as homicide investigation underway after Whittier Street shooting

Taylor Vinson
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has now classified Sunday's shooting on Whittier Street as a homicide.

According to police, the man who succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday was in his early 30s.

Investigators are asking the public to review any available recording they may have from the area near the 3600 block of Whittier St. between 5:45 and 6:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

