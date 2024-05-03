Two teens face judge in a pre-trial hearing for shooting near Amature Works

TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens went before a judge Friday in a pre-trial hearing regarding the April shooting near Amature Works.

At that hearing, attorneys showed never before seen surveillance video of the teens firing shots at each other along with bystanders running and ducking for cover.

WFTS

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in this case. A judge ordered him to stay in jail with no bond.

19-year-old Jaimartez Young faces attempted murder charges. He's being held on $300,000 bond and was ordered to wear an ankle gps monitor on house arrest.

Related:



Detectives say neither teen is cooperating and have not given up the guns.

At Friday’s pre-trial hearing, two Tampa detectives talked about the trivial nature of what led up to the shooting. Police say the violence stemmed from an argument in a bathroom where one person splashed water on another.

The teens are accused of firing gunshots near the popular Riverwalk food hall. Both sides argued Friday about who was the aggressor.

Not long after that, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old Young fired shots.