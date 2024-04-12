Second suspect arrested after shooting near Armature Works left 4 injured on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — Police have arrested a second suspect in relation to a shooting near Armature Works in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, Jaimartez A. Young, 19, turned himself into police. Tampa Police said he is being charged with attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm discharge, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in public or on residential property.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Police said he is being charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm juvenile.

Police said they are still searching for an additional 13-year-old suspect.

The case started on Tuesday when TPD responded to the 1900 block of North Ola Avenue outside of Stones Throw Restaurant around 4 p.m.

Police said two groups of teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 17 near the restaurant got into an argument that quickly escalated into a shooting. Both groups then fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found three victims aged 28-47. Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while a third victim was treated at the scene.

A fourth person drove himself to the hospital after sustaining a "non-life-threatening wound" on his leg. Police said they believe he is affiliated with one of the groups involved in the shooting.

Police said witnesses and current evidence show that a person from each group shot at each other. They are still working to determine if the guns were stolen and are actively following up on leads.

Anyone with additional video footage or information that could assist with the investigation should contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.