Month-long operation targeting violent crimes nets arrests, drugs and guns: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) concluded a month-long operation, which resulted in more than 200 arrests and the seizure of 15 guns and a list of illegal drugs.

The operation occurred along the South 78th Street corridor, which was designed to stop the increase in shootings and violent crimes in the area, according to HCSO officials.

During the operation, deputies arrested 217 individuals and seized a large number of narcotics, money and firearms.

"This operation demonstrates our commitment to public safety in our community and a zero-tolerance policy for violent crimes," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When we see criminal activity threatening the well-being of our residents, we will take immediate action. The results from this operation prove that targeted enforcement works. We will continue to use every tool we have to make our neighborhoods safer."



A comparison of crime numbers for the same time frame from 2024 revealed a 35 percent decrease in overall crime. There were also no shootings during the operation, officials said.

In addition to traffic stops, deputies served three search warrants. One of those search warrants was at the 24K Express, 7710 Madison Ave in Tampa. The items were recovered were:



5.2 pounds of marijuana

$15,927 U.S. currency

82.6 grams of pills

A large quantity of Sildenafil

Deputies arrested Kiran Seelam, 26, and charged him with possession of cannabis and sale of cannabis.

Stephanie Gonzalez, 27, and Teeti Rezeq, 33, were also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis.

Results of the operation



1,660 traffic stops.

217 total arrests were made.

233 citations.

1,149 written warnings.

3 search warrants were executed.

$21,841 in U.S. currency seized.

15 firearms were recovered.

3,938 grams (approximately 9 pounds.) of marijuana were recovered.

48 grams of cocaine seized.

23 grams of MDMA were recovered.

62 grams of methamphetamine were recovered.

60 grams of fentanyl seized.

50 grams of spice were recovered.

20 grams of Xanax were recovered.

2 grams of ketamine seized.

476 grams of THC oil were recovered.

108 grams of oxycodone were recovered.