Tampa Police investigate a shooting near Armature Works that injured 4 people

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police investigate a shooting near Armature Works in Tampa that injured four people.

Tampa Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 1900 block of North Ola Avenue, near Armature Works, around 4 p.m. today.

Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw said in a press conference that four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At least three of those people were shot, and the fourth may or may not have been hit by a bullet, Bercaw said.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation or a targeted event.

Officers are still investigating active leads, and TPD is asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.