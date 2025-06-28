Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa man completes journey to visit every country in the world

Nahsim Fakhri
  • Nasim Fakhri visited Jamaica on June 27, officially completing his goal of visiting every country in the world.
  • The 35-year-old Tampa resident contacted ABC Action News last week to announce he had just one country left to visit.
  • He shared his journey with ABC Action News Reporter Mary O'Connell.
  • Sixteen of Fakhri's friends and family were on the flight to Jamaica with him, and the flight crew even wrote him a note congratulating him on his accomplishment.

