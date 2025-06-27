TAMPA, Fla. — As reactions poured in following the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump v. CASA, Inc., more confusion rose throughout the community.

"I have plenty of clients who are here, and they don't yet have an immigration status that lets them be here permanently, so that's scary," said Danielle Hernandez, an immigration attorney in Tampa.

Today's order does not rule one way or another on the Trump administrations Birthright Executive order, but rules that nationwide, or universal injunctions, from lower court judges, "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts."

WATCH: More questions than answers after Supreme Court's birthright citizenship ruling

SCOTUS limits universal birthright citizenship

Meaning, the injunctions that would put a pause on executive orders nationwide, are no more.

As ABC Action News reached out to more leaders in the immigrant community, more questions and fear of the unknown resonated.

"I worry that now that the administration will be emboldened to enact executive orders to do as they wish, and it's gonna take people a lot more to defend their own rights," Hernandez said.

Jeff Swartz, a constitutional law expert and distinguished professor emeritus at Cooley Law School, said Friday's ruling opens the door for more court cases.

"What's really the bottom line here is that this case and its decision has clearly strengthened the executive and weakened the power of the courts to rein in," Swartz said.

Swartz added universal injunctions could still play a role, through class action lawsuits.

But Hernandez said new hurdles will be put in place for individuals trying to get their case heard, like having the money for their own attorney.

"People can still go to the courts, but now this puts the burden on individual people to go hire attorneys to defend their rights versus a federal judge being able to blanket say hey we need to study this a bit further," Hernandez said.