Teen arrested for death of 14-year-old in Tampa: TPD

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old on Wednesday.

The Tampa Police Department said on Feb. 5, the victim, Armando Gilbert, was riding his bike with another minor on North Hillsborough Lane approaching Juneau Street.

At the same time, Marquis Lee, 15, was doing circles on his bike in the middle of the intersection, waiting for Gilbert. Police said when Gilbert got closer, Lee rode towards Gilbert and the other minor. He then rode after Gilbert, shot him multiple times and immediately fled.

TPD said officers responded to the incident around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found Gilbert with upper body trauma. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that Lee and Gilbert had "prior disputes" before the shooting occurred.

Lee was taken into custody on Feb. 6 around 6:10 p.m. He was charged with one felony count of murder in the first degree, one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of minor in possession of a firearm.


