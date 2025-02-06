Police investigate death of teen boy shot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide of a teenager shot in Tampa that happened on Wednesday evening.

TPD said officers responded to the incident of someone being shot on the 8200 block of Hillsborough Lane around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, a black male in his mid-teens with upper body trauma.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said while early in the investigation, they believe the people involved were known to each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (813) 231-6130 or CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.