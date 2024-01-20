Tampa Tattoo shop owner doing well, still giving back after kidney donation

TAMPA, Fla. — At its surface, the Stigma Ink tattoo shop in Tampa works to break barriers. But at its core, it's founded on love and family.

The greatest expression of that love was found by owner Chino Gonzalez in the form of a September 2022 kidney donation following years of dialysis.

Chino Gonzalez

"I had about 10 percent good kidneys," he said, "Out of 12 people that entered, we got two match[es]. One was my sister, and the other one was actually one of my employee's wife. Her name is Roxy. Well, because my disease was genetic, they didn't want to have my sister."

More than a year after surgery, we found Gonzalez back to doing what he loves around the people that he loves—and promoting another passion project.

"Ink Mania has been going for 9 years. We blessed St. Pete with it," he said.

The annual art and tattoo expo brings together art enthusiasts and foodies for a weekend of fun and a few competitions.

It's organized chaos that Gonzalez said he's grateful to be here for as he shares this message for those walking his previous path.

"Anybody who's going to go through this, just be strong. Because life is going to try and throw you some curveballs," he said.

That expo is set for June 7-9.