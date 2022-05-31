Tampa man receives two kidney matches

TAMPA, Fla. — It is crunch time for Chino Gonzalez, his wife, and team at Stigma Ink tattoo shop in Tampa.

For months, they have been preparing for their annual tattoo convention in St. Petersburg. All the while, Chino receives dialysis treatments three days a week to battle his stage five kidney failure.

ABC Action News first featured Gonzalez and his story in March.

His wife Mariely pushed him to share his story via Facebook to help him find a match.

"It's hard," Gonzalez said. "There are times where you want to give up but that is the worst thing to do. You just have to move on with it."

That push paid off and at a surprise 50th birthday party he told loved ones he found not one perfect match but two.

Gonzalez's sister and co-worker's wife matched perfectly.

Now, it's up to the doctor to determine whose organ will give Chino an extra 20-25 years of life.

In the meantime, he's using this as a teaching opportunity for his little girl.

"I kind of tell her, 'do you want me to give up' and she looks at me and she's like, 'no.' I say, 'alright if you don't want me to give up you don't give up,'" he said.

He is hoping to have his surgery sometime in July.

