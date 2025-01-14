Tampa Police make arrest in late December homicide on Brooks Street

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said officers arrested a man they believe was connected to a deadly shooting in late December.

Police arrested Xavier Alamo, 22, after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Brooks Street. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to TPD, investigators said that Alamo and the victim were in an argument before the shooting took place.

Alamo faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting, police said.