Tampa Police investigating storm-related death after branch fell on woman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said an elderly woman's death is believed to be related to restoration efforts after Hurricane Milton.

According to TPD, officers responded to the 2800 block of N. Nebraska Avenue just after 11 a.m. following the report of a large tree branch that had collapsed.

Officers said they found a woman, believed to be in her 70s, under the branch. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said post-hurricane restoration efforts were being done on the property when the limb fell.

“Although the storm has passed, its devastation has tragically taken the life of one of our community members,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve their loved one.”