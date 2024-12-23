Tampa Police investigating deadly shooting on Brooks Street

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said detectives are investigating a homicide that was reported Sunday morning.

According to TPD, officers went to the 9400 block of N. Brooks Street about a call reporting a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found an adult Hispanic male in his mid-30s dead on the front porch of a home.

Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Detectives working the case said it's still early in the investigation, but "there is no evidence to indicate that this was a random act of violence."

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.