Travel troubles hit Tampa Bay; weather delays and bomb threat disrupt flights

TAMPA, Fla. — Fliers are experiencing travel troubles all across our area - from Tampa to St. Pete. Some people experience delays due to weather, while others encounter delays caused by interruptions in the skies.

Delays…

"Just got to the airport, flight is delayed about two hours," said Austin S., a traveler heading home to Chicago, Illinois.

After delays…

"It was pushed back from a 7:30 flight to 9:15," said Amanda Jameson, a traveler heading home to Cincinnati, Ohio

After delays.

"We’re kind of stuck here for a couple hours," said Janelly Lopez, a traveler heading home to Virginia.

Travelers are stuck at the airport for more hours than expected on what’s considered to be one of the busiest travel days of the 4th of July weekend.

"I feel like this airport has been super crowded," said Lopez.

Of 535 flights at Tampa International Airport, there were 203 delays and three cancellations as of 9:30 p.m., Sunday. Airport officials said it has to do with bad weather in different parts of Florida, causing a slowdown of traffic over our airspace.

"I was not really looking forward to sitting around in the airport, but what am I going to do about it?" said Austin.

This comes after a threat was made on Allegiant Flight 1023, departing from St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport and bound for Roanoke, Virginia.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after fighting and making a bomb threat in the sky.

The plane was already en route to Virginia when authorities announced that they had to turn the plane around to PIE, around 2 p.m.

Authorities said there were no injuries to the 170 passengers on board, and there were reportedly no bombs or explosive devices found on the plane.

"It definitely makes me uncomfortable, especially with things happening with flights these days," said Jameson.

An Allegiant spokesperson said, “Allegiant does not tolerate disruptive behavior of any kind.”

"I feel like it’s a common thing these days that I hear - about a lot of plane incidents and having to turn around for whatever reason, whether the plane is malfunctioning, or bomb threat, or people are fighting or whatnot," said Austin. "So, this is just the reality of 2025 I guess."

Airport officials advise passengers to check directly with their airlines for any delays or cancellations.