Tampa Police investigating after body found on 26th Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a homicide investigation was launched Thursday after officers found a body.

TPD said the investigation started just before 9:30 a.m. when officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 1000 block of East 26th Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult man with upper body trauma at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to TPD, the shooting appeared to be a random incident.